Important cases listed in Supreme Court on Feb 3

Important cases listed in the Supreme Court on Monday, February 30:

* SC to hear plea seeking implementation of specific guidelines and regulations to ensure safety of devotees at the Maha Kumbh where at least 30 people were killed in a pre-dawn stampede on January 29.

* SC to hear Punjab government's plea challenging Punjab and Haryana High Court's order against sacrilege cases.

* SC to hear suo motu plea against assault on two members of SCBA at district court complex in Gautam Budh Nagar.

* SC to hear plea against bullying and stereotyping jokes on Sikh women, children.

* SC to examine pleas against bail to 17 PFI members in 2022 murder of RSS leader in Kerala.

* SC to hear plea seeking implementation of recommendations of commission probing cases related to 1984 anti-Sikh riots.