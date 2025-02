Important cases listed in the Supreme Court on Monday, February 17: * SC to hear pleas relating to Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991 * SC to hear plea seeking direction to ensure speedy justice for victims in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case.

* SC to hear plea relating to air pollution in Delhi.

* SC to hear Omar Abdullah's plea seeking divorce from estranged wife Payal Abdullah. PTI PKS ARI