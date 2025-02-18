Important cases listed in Supreme Court on February 18

Important cases listed in the Supreme Court on Tuesday, February 18: * SC to hear plea of influencer Ranveer Allahbadia against the FIRs lodged over his alleged distasteful comments during a show on YouTube.

*SC to hear plea of former JNU student Sharjeel Imam in a criminal case.

*SC to hear plea of TMC leader Mahua Moitra against Lok Sabha Secretariat challenging her expulsion in 2023.

* SC to hear plea filed by alleged middleman Christian Michel James seeking bail in the Rs 3,600-crore AgustaWestland 'scam'. PTI PKS AS AS