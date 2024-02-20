Important cases listed in Supreme Court on February 20

Important cases listed in the Supreme Court on Tuesday, February 20: * SC to hear plea of Chandigarh AAP councillor Kuldeep Kumar seeking fresh mayoral election * SC to hear curative plea of DMRC challenging a 2017 arbitral award asking it to pay around Rs 8,000 crore to Delhi Airport Metro Express Private Limited, a Reliance Infrastructure firm * SC to hear Vedanta group's plea against closure of its Sterlite copper unit in Tamil Nadu's Tuticorin * SC to hear plea of activist Shoma Kanti Sen, an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, seeking interim bail on health grounds * SC to hear plea of NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha against Delhi High Court's refusal to interfere with his arrest and police remand in case lodged under anti-terror law UAPA. PTI MNL SZM