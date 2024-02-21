Important cases listed in Supreme Court on February 21

Important cases listed in the Supreme Court on Wednesday, February 21: * SC to hear a plea of Aisha Noori, sister of gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad, seeking a probe into alleged "extrajudicial killings" carried out by the government.

* SC to hear pleas of late journalist B G Verghese and lyricist Javed Akhtar, seeking a direction for a probe by an independent agency or the CBI in Gujarat encounter cases.

* SC to hear plea of Vikas Yadav who is serving life imprisonment in the Nitish Katara murder case. PTI MNL RC