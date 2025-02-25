Important cases listed in Supreme Court on February 25

Important cases listed in the Supreme Court on Tuesday, February 25: * SC to hear petition challenging district court's order for survey of mosque in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal * SC to hear plea seeking direction to Election Commission to publish details of voter turnout and final vote count on website once poll results are declared * SC to hear plea against alleged arbitrary Internet shutdowns in some states * SC to hear suo moto matter concerning remediation of polluted rivers. PTI ABA SZM SZM