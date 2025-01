Important cases listed in Supreme Court on Friday, Jan 17:

Important cases listed in the Supreme Court on Friday, Jan 17: * SC to hear a plea of Uttar Pradesh government in a criminal case against Abbas Ansari, son of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari.

* Plea of environmentalist M C Mehtav on pollution.

* SC to hear a plea E Abubacker, former chairman of Popular Front of India, against a Delhi High Court order dismissing his bail application in the UAPA case.

* SC to hear a plea of former Karnataka CM and BJP leader BS Yeddiyurappa in a corruption case. PTI SJK RHL