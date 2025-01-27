Important cases listed in Supreme Court on Jan 27

Important cases listed in the Supreme Court on Monday, Jan 27: * SC to hear plea seeking to debar persons, against whom charges have been framed in serious offences, from contesting elections.

* SC to hear pleas challenging Calcutta HC verdict invalidating appointment of 25,753 teachers and non-teaching staff in government and aided schools in West Bengal.

* SC to hear plea seeking contempt action against Gujarat authorities over demolition drive in Gir Somnath district.

* SC to hear pleas challenging Centre's 2022 decision granting conditional approval for environmental release of genetically modified (GM) mustard crop.

* SC to hear petition seeking directions to make available anti-venom and snakebite treatment at health centres, hospitals and medical colleges to save lives of victims.

* SC to hear suo motu matter related to policy strategy for grant of bail.

* SC to hear matter concerning discrimination inside prisons in the country. PTI ABA RHL