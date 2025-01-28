Important cases listed in Supreme Court on Jan 28

Important cases listed in the Supreme Court on Tuesday, Jan 28: * SC to hear matter relating to appointment of ad-hoc judges in high courts to deal with huge pendency of criminal appeals.

* SC to hear pleas raising issue of disparity in pension to retired high court judges.

* SC to hear Karnataka government's plea seeking a direction to the Centre to release financial assistance from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) to the state for drought management.

* SC to hear plea by former councillor and February 2020 Delhi riots accused Tahir Hussain seeking interim bail to campaign for the upcoming Assembly polls in the capital.

* SC to hear plea by Jagtar Singh Hawara, serving life term in the killing of then Punjab CM Beant Singh in 1995, seeking his transfer from Delhi's Tihar jail to any prison in Punjab. PTI ABA RHL