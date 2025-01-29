Important cases listed in Supreme Court on Jan 29

Important cases listed in the Supreme Court on Wednesday, January 29: * SC to hear a suo motu case related to the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata's R G Kar Medical College and Hospital.

* SC to hear pleas raising grievances against instances of hate speech.

* SC to hear matter concerning the right to shelter of homeless persons in urban areas.

* SC to hear suo motu case related to problems of migrant labourers.

* SC to hear plea against alleged arbitrary internet shutdowns in some states.