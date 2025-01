Important cases listed in the Supreme Court on Thursday, January 30: * SC to hear matter relating to appointment of ad hoc judges in high courts to deal with huge pendency of criminal appeals.

* SC to hear homebuyers' pleas on refund and possession of flats in delayed housing projects of Amrapali Group.

* SC to hear bail plea of advocate Surendra Gadling in connection with 2016 Surjagarh iron ore mine arson case.