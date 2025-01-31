Important cases listed in Supreme Court on Jan 31

Important cases listed in the Supreme Court on Friday, January 31: * SC to hear plea challenging decision to increase the maximum number of voters from 1,200 to 1,500 at every polling station.

* SC to hear plea challenging 2017 guidelines excluding transgenders, men having sex with men and female sex workers from being blood donors.

* SC to hear petition relating to open jails and condition in prisons across the country.

* SC to hear plea seeking enforcement of road safety norms and appropriate treatment of accident victims.