Important cases listed in Supreme Court on January 2

Important cases listed in the Supreme Court on Tuesday, January 2: * SC to hear pleas related to Bihar caste survey * SC to hear PILs seeking ban on harmful pesticides on ground that they cause health problems to farmers, farm workers * SC to hear plea related to remarks made in Calcutta High Court judgment advising adolescent girls to "control sexual urges" * SC to hear PIL seeking setting up of inquiry commission headed by retired apex court judge to investigate train accident in Odisha's Balasore district. PTI SJK SZM