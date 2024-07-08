Supreme Court returns from summer vacation; Important cases on Jul 8

New Delhi: Important cases listed in the Supreme Court on Monday, July 8:

* SC to hear pleas related to controversy-ridden NEET-UG 2024, including those alleging irregularities in the examination held on May 5 and seeking a direction that it be held afresh.

* SC to hear pleas filed by the Delhi Police challenging HC order granting bail to four convicts sentenced to life imprisonment in murder case of TV journalist Soumya Vishwanathan.

* SC to hear petition seeking directions to ensure that free sanitary napkins are provided to all girl students studying in Classes 6 to 12 and for providing separate toilets for them in government, aided and residential schools.

* SC to hear pleas seeking direction to frame a model builder-buyer agreement and a model agent-buyer agreement to infuse transparency and fairness, as well as to enhance the purpose and object of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act 2016.

* SC to hear plea filed by Vishwa Hindu Parishad Kerala seeking permission to operate vehicles to ferry pilgrims to Sabarimala temple in the state.