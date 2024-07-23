Important cases listed in Supreme Court on July 23

Important cases listed in the Supreme Court on Tuesday, July 23: * SC to hear pleas related to the controversy-ridden medical entrance exam, NEET-UG 2024.

* SC to hear pleas of the National Testing Agency seeking transfer of NEET-UG related cases from various high courts to the SC.

* SC to hear a plea of Sharad Pawar faction against the decision holding Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's group as real NCP.

* SC to hear a plea of West Bengal government against the denial of assent to Bills by Governor CV Ananda Bose.

* SC to hear a plea of the Uddhav Thackeray faction challenging the decision of assembly speaker holding the CM Eknath Shinde-led faction as real Shiv Sena.

* SC to hear a plea of the Committee of Management Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Varanasi in Gyanvapi mosque row.

* SC to hear a plea of the Punjab government against SAD leader Bikram Majithia in a drugs case.

* SC to deliver its judgement on a plea of an organisation 'Gene Campaign' against genetically modified mustard crop in India. PTI SJK RHL