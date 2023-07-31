Important cases listed in Supreme Court on July 31

Important cases listed in the Supreme Court on Monday, July 31:

SC to hear batch of pleas related to Manipur ethnic violence including a case on women's video. SC to also consider affidavit filed by the Centre

SC to hear bail pleas of convicts in the 2002 Godhra train burning case

SC to hear plea filed by the Delhi government relating to the appointment of DERC chairperson

SC to hear Enforcement Directorate's plea challenging Delhi HC order granting bail to Preeti Chandra, the wife of Unitech promoter Sanjay Chandra, in a money laundering case

SC to hear plea by jailed NCP leader Nawab Malik against Bombay HC's refusal to grant him bail on medical grounds in a money laundering case

SC to hear plea by CBI challenging a Karnataka HC order granting an interim stay on the probe into a disproportionate assets case against Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar.