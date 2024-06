Important cases listed in the Supreme Court on Monday, Jun 3: * SC vacation bench to hear a plea of Delhi government seeking a direction to Haryana to release surplus water provided by Himachal Pradesh to the national capital to mitigate its water crisis * SC vacation bench to hear plea of Maharashtra government challenging a Bombay High Court order that paved way for premature release of gangster-turned-politician Arun Gawli. PTI PKS SZM