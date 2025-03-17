Important cases listed in Supreme Court on Mar 17

Important cases listed in the Supreme Court on Monday, Mar 17:

* SC to hear a PIL of an NGO against prevailing appointment procedure of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India.

* SC to hear a suo motu case related to rape and murder of a postgraduate medic at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

* SC to hear pleas related to delimitation of states like Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur and Nagaland.

* SC to hear pleas related to air pollution in Delhi-NCR.

* SC to hear plea related to anti-Sikh riots cases.

* Plea for remission of convict Sukhdev Pehalwan in the Nitish Katara murder case.