Important cases listed in Supreme Court on March 21

Important cases listed in the Supreme Court on Friday, March 21:

* SC to hear plea seeking contempt action for alleged violation of top court order that asked states to desist from using fireballs to drive away elephants.

* SC to hear plea seeking hygienic and other basic amenities for Rohingya refugees.

* SC to hear Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan's in criminal case.

* SC to hear plea of Swasthya Adhikar Manch, an NGO, against clinical trials of new drugs without proper mechanism.

* SC to hear former Karnataka CM and BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa's plea in corruption case. PTI SJK ARI