Important cases listed in the Supreme Court on Monday, March 24

* SC to hear plea filed by Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra in the case related to the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

* SC to hear plea seeking ban on firecrackers.

* SC to hear plea by Punjab govt seeking cancellation of bail of SAD Leader Bikram Singh Majithia in an NDPS case.

* SC to hear plea of jailed underworld don Om Prakash Srivastava alias Babloo Srivastava in a criminal case.