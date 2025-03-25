Important cases listed in Supreme Court on March 25

Important cases listed in the Supreme Court on Tuesday, March 25 *

SC to hear plea of Sambhal mosque committee in a dispute related to survey of the mosque.

*SC to hear plea by Punjab government challenging decision to acquit Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in the 2002 murder case.

* SC to hear plea of Sharad Pawar led faction against Maharashtra deputy CM Ajit Pawar led NCP in dispute over use of "clock" symbol.

* SC to hear plea against premature release of Madhumita Shukla murder convicts.

* SC to hear plea of former Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi against LG over functioning of MCD standing committee.