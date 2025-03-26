Important cases listed in Supreme Court on March 26

Important cases listed in the Supreme Court on Wednesday, March 26 *SC to hear suo motu cognisance of Allahabad HC ruling that mere grabbing of the breast and pulling the string of a 'pyjama' do not amount to offence of rape.

*SC to hear seeking directions to Centre to come out with steps to deal with hate speech.

*SC to hear plea seeking life ban on convicted politicians aside from the expeditious disposal of criminal cases against MPs and MLAs in the country.

*SC to hear of Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar in an income tax related case.