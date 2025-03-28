Important cases listed in Supreme Court on March 28

Important cases listed in the Supreme Court on Friday, March 28: * SC to hear plea seeking direction to Delhi Police to lodge FIR in alleged discovery of semi-burnt cash from Delhi HC judge Yashwant Varma's residence.

* SC to hear plea relating to grievances of protesting farmers at Shambhu border.

* SC to hear convict Sukhdev Pehalwan's plea in Nitish Katara murder case.

* SC to hear plea relating to 1984 anti-Sikh riots case.

* SC to hear ex-Karnataka CM and BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa's plea in corruption case.

* Judgement on plea by Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi, booked in Jamnagar, Gujarat, for allegedly posting an edited video of a provocative song. PTI PKS ARI