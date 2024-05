Important cases listed in the Supreme Court on Wednesday, May 15: * SC to hear plea raising issue of forest fires in Uttarakhand.

* SC to hear pleas challenging various provisions of the Customs Act, the Goods and Services Tax Act, and the Prevention of Money Laundering Act amid allegations of misuse of penal provisions.

* SC to hear plea of former Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji in a money laundering case lodged by Enforcement Directorate. PTI ABA VN VN