Important cases listed in Supreme Court on May 16

Important cases listed in the Supreme Court on Thursday, May 16: * SC to hear Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's plea challenging HC verdict which upheld his arrest in a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

* SC to hear bail plea of former Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case.

* SC to consider plea of activist Jyoti Jagtap, arrested in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, for interim bail.