'Important cases listed in Supreme Court on Monday

Important cases listed in the Supreme Court on Monday, October 13: *SC to pronounce judgment on a plea filed by TVK and others challenging the Madras HC order to set up SIT in the Karur stampede case.

*SC to hear plea by Rahul Gandhi in defamation case over his alleged derogatory remarks about the Indian Army during his Bharat Jodo Yatra.

*SC to hear plea of Vodafone Idea for quashing additional AGR demand.

*SC to hear plea for setting up of SIT to probe allegations of electoral roll tampering. PTI PKS AMJ AMJ