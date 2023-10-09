Important cases listed in Supreme Court on Monday

Important cases listed in the Supreme Court on Monday, October 9: * SC to hear pleas of former Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu in a corruption case.

* SC to hear pleas including one alleging delay by the Centre in clearing the names recommended by the collegium for appointment as judges and transfer.

* SC to hear the bail plea of former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain in a money laundering case lodged against him.

* SC to hear a plea of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan challenging Delhi Police's decision to declare him as a "bad character".

* SC to hear pleas including one filed by Bilkis Bano challenging the premature release of 11 convicts who had gang-raped her and murdered seven of her family members during the 2002 Gujarat riots. PTI SJK DIV DIV