Important cases listed in Supreme Court on Monday, Dec 4

Important cases listed in the Supreme Court on Monday, Dec 4: * SC to hear plea relating to pay and service conditions of judicial officers across the country.

* SC to hear plea by former Delhi minister Satyendar Kumar Jain, who is on interim bail, for regular bail in a money laundering case.

* SC to hear plea highlighting grievance of 284 Manipur University students, who had moved out of the state due to violence there, seeking relocation to other central universities to ensure no loss of their studies. PTI ABA ABA NSD NSD