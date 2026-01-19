Important cases listed in Supreme Court on Monday, January 19

Important cases listed in Supreme Court on Monday: *SC to hear plea of MP minister Vijay Shah seeking quashing of FIR for his remarks against Col Sofiya Qureshi.

*SC to hear plea by Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia challenging Punjab and Haryana HC order which denied him bail in a disproportionate assets case.

*SC to hear plea by former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa in case booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act).

*SC to hear pleas challenging Election Commission's decision to undertake SIR of electoral rolls.