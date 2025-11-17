Important cases listed in Supreme Court on Monday, November 17

Important cases listed in the Supreme Court on Monday, November 17:

* SC to hear plea related to stubble burning that has been further worsening air quality levels in Delhi-NCR.

* SC to hear pleas of employees seeking payment of their pending salaries from the Sahara Group companies.

* SC to hear suo motu case pertaining to pan-India digital arrest cases in which investigation is likely to be handed over to CBI.

* SC to hear plea by former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda challenging order rejecting his application seeking postponement of trial proceedings in a land deal case in Manesar.

* SC to hear plea related to contamination of Jojari River of Rajasthan.