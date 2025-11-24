Important cases listed in Supreme Court on Monday, November 24

New Update
Important cases listed in the Supreme Court on Monday, November 24:
* SC to hear bail pleas of activists Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam and others in the February 2020 Delhi riots case.
* SC to hear plea of Sonam Wangchuk's wife Gitanjali J Angmo challenging the climate activist's detention under the NSA and seeking his release.
* SC to hear suo motu case concerning lack of functional CCTVs in police stations.
* SC to hear plea raising issue of conditions prevailing in jails across the country.
* SC to hear plea concerning front-of-package warning labels on packaged foods.