Important cases listed in Supreme Court on Monday, November 24

Important cases listed in the Supreme Court on Monday, November 24:

* SC to hear bail pleas of activists Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam and others in the February 2020 Delhi riots case.

* SC to hear plea of Sonam Wangchuk's wife Gitanjali J Angmo challenging the climate activist's detention under the NSA and seeking his release.

* SC to hear suo motu case concerning lack of functional CCTVs in police stations.

* SC to hear plea raising issue of conditions prevailing in jails across the country.

* SC to hear plea concerning front-of-package warning labels on packaged foods.