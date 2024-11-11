Important cases listed in Supreme Court on Nov 11

Important cases listed in the Supreme Court on Monday, November 11: * SC to hear a plea of Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in a defamation case lodged by Congress leader Vivek Tankha * SC to hear pleas related to air pollution * SC to hear a plea of the Faridabad municipal authority related to the removal of encroachments from government land * SC to hear a PIL related to pollution in the Taj Trapezium Zone * SC to hear pleas of convicted self-styled godman Asharam in sexual assault cases. PTI SJK IJT IJT