Important cases listed in the Supreme Court on Thursday, November 14: * SC to hear a PIL related to issues faced by AIDS patients in the country.

* SC to hear a plea of a civic body related to alleged encroachment of forest land near a village in Faridabad.

* SC to hear a plea related to PACL Ltd and its directors. They are accused of illegally mobilising funds through various schemes. PTI SJK RHL