Important cases listed in Supreme Court on Nov 19

Important cases listed in the Supreme Court on Wednesday, November 19: *SC to deliver judgment on framing nationwide seniority norms in judiciary.

* SC to hear plea related to air pollution in Delhi-NCR.

* SC to hear plea by activist Jyoti Jagtap seeking bail in Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case.

*SC to hear plea of Surendra Gadling in the Bhima Koregaon case.

*SC to hear plea by former DHFL promoter Kapil Wadhawan in a multi crore rupees bank fraud case.

* SC to hear suo motu case related to rape and murder of a Trainee Doctor in RG Kar Medical College and Hospital Kolkata.