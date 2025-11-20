Important cases listed in Supreme Court on Nov 20

Important cases listed in the Supreme Court on Thursday, November 20: *SC to deliver judgment on Presidential Reference, which asked if a constitutional court can impose timeline for governors and the president to give assent to bills passed by state legislatures.

* SC to hear plea filed by activists Umar Khalid and others seeking bail in Delhi riots case.

* SC to hear plea filed by Rahul Gandhi in a case relating to his 2022 comments on the Indian Army during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. PTI PKS VN VN