Important cases listed in Supreme Court on November 25

Important cases listed in the Supreme Court on Monday, November 25: * SC to hear plea relating to measures to curb air pollution in Delhi-NCR * SC to hear plea by Balwant Singh Rajoana, convicted in the 1995 assassination of Punjab's then-chief minister Beant Singh, seeking commutation of his death sentence to life term due to an "inordinate delay" in deciding his mercy petition * SC to hear petition challenging constitutional validity of a provision of anti-graft law that mandates prior sanction for starting a probe against government officials in corruption cases * SC to hear plea concerning preservation of Taj Mahal and protection of environment in Taj Trapezium Zone * SC to hear plea raising issue of condition of prisoners and overcrowding in jails around country.