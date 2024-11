Important cases listed in the Supreme Court on Wednesday, November 27: * SC to hear pleas challenging the law which criminalises instant 'triple talaq'.

* SC to hear petition against an order of Jim Corbett National Park allowing buses of a private operator to ply within the core area of the Tiger reserve in Uttarakhand.

* SC to hear suo motu case of 2021 titled as 'Policy Strategy for Grant of Bail'.

* SC to hear petition in case relating to 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

