Important cases listed in Supreme Court on November 28

Important cases listed in the Supreme Court on Thursday, November 28: * SC to hear plea relating to measures to curb air pollution in Delhi-NCR.

* SC to hear pleas against Allahabad HC order that allowed a court-monitored survey of the Shahi Idgah mosque complex adjoining the Krishna Janmabhoomi temple in Mathura.

* SC to hear CBI's plea challenging September 2022 order of a Jammu trial court that directed J&K separatist leader Yasin Malik, serving life term in Tihar jail, to be produced before it physically to cross-examine prosecution witnesses in a kidnapping case.

* SC to hear petition seeking direction to implement the National Legal Services Authority women integrated help system, which provides a hassle-free access to justice to women victims of violence, in all states and Union territories.

* SC to hear plea raising issue of illegal mining and seeking termination of leases that are found to be in violation of environmental laws. PTI ABA RHL