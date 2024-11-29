Important cases listed in Supreme Court on November 29

Important cases listed in the Supreme Court on Friday, November 29: * SC to hear plea challenging a district court's order for survey of a mosque in Sambhal.

* SC to hear plea against Allahabad HC order which rejected the petition challenging the maintainability of 18 cases related to the Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute in Mathura.

* SC to hear petition concerning preservation of Taj Mahal and protection of environment in Taj Trapezium Zone.

* SC to hear plea raising issue concerning permission granted for felling of trees in Delhi.

* SC to hear petition seeking directions for enforcement of road safety norms and appropriate treatment of accident victims.

* SC to hear ED's plea seeking transfer of probe in a case against its officer, who was arrested by the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption on alleged charges of bribery, to the CBI. PTI ABA RHL