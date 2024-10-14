Important cases listed in Supreme Court on Oct 14

Important cases listed in the Supreme Court on Monday, Oct 14: * SC to hear a plea of senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor against proceedings in a defamation case lodged for his alleged remarks against PM Narendra Modi.

* SC to hear a plea of MLA Abbas Ansari challenging the Allahabad High Court order rejecting his bail application in a criminal case.

* SC to hear a plea of Jharkhand government against former CM Madhu Koda in a criminal case.

* SC to hear a plea of Karnataka government challenging grant of anticipatory bail to Bhavani Revanna, mother of suspended JD(S) MP and rape accused Prajwal Revanna, in a kidnapping case.

* SC to hear a plea of Abhishek Boninpally seeking regular bail in a money laundering case related to alleged Delhi Excise policy scam. PTI SJK NB NB