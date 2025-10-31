Important cases listed in Supreme Court on Oct 31

Important cases listed in the Supreme Court on Friday, October 31: * SC to deliver verdict in a suo motu matter concerning summoning of advocates who give legal opinion or represent parties during the probe of cases.

* SC to hear pleas of activists Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam and others seeking bail in the 2020 Delhi riots case.

* SC to hear a suo motu matter concerning discrimination inside prisons in the country.

* SC to hear a plea of Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Ahmed Shah challenging the Delhi HC order denying him bail in a terror funding case. PTI ABA AMJ AMJ