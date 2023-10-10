Important cases listed in Supreme Court on October 10

Important cases listed in the Supreme Court on Tuesday, October 10: * SC to hear plea of former Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandranabu Naidu in corruption case * SC to hear plea of CBI in criminal case involving former head of ICICI Bank Chanda Kochhar as accused * SC to hear plea of former Karnataka chief minister and BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa in corruption case * SC to hear pleas, including one filed by NGO Gene Campaign and others, challenging government's decision on permitting genetically-modified mustard crops. PTI SJK SZM