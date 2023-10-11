Important cases listed in Supreme Court on October 11

Important cases listed in the Supreme Court on Wednesday, October 11: * SC to hear plea relating to disqualification of Eknath Shinde-group MLAs * SC to hear PILs of journalist BG Verghese and lyricist Javed Akhtar seeking direction for probe by independent agency or CBI in Gujarat encounter cases * SC to hear plea of Umar Khalid in criminal case * SC to hear plea of Bilkis Bano and others, including TMC leader Mahua Moitra, challenging grant of remission to convicts in gangrape and murder case. PTI SJK SZM