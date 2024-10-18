Important cases listed in Supreme Court on October 18

Important cases listed in the Supreme Court on Friday, Oct 18: *SC to hear a plea of spiritual leader Jaggi Vasudev's Isha Foundation against the Madras HC order for a police inquiry. Earlier, SC halted probe into the alleged illegal confinement of two women at ashram.

* SC to hear a plea of Karnataka government seeking cancellation of anticipatory bail granted to Bhavani Revanna, mother of suspended JD(S) leader and rape accused Prajwal Revanna, in a kidnapping case.

* SC to hear a bail plea of businessman Amandeep Singh Dhall in Delhi excise policy scam case.

* SC to hear a plea against ED probe into Nagrik Aapurti Nigam scam in Chhattisgarh.

* SC to hear a plea of former Karnataka CM and BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa in a corruption case.

* SC to hear a plea of several persons challenging FIRs lodged in UP for their alleged role in mass conversion of Hindus into Christianity.

* SC to hear a plea of producer and director Raj Kumar Santoshi in a money related dispute.

* SC to hear a plea of Abbas Ansari, son of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, in a money-laundering case.

* SC to hear a PIL seeking a direction to Centre to set up an autonomous body to monitor and filter content and regulate videos on OTT and other platforms. PTI SJK NB NB