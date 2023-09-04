Important cases listed in Supreme Court on Sep 4

Important cases listed in the Supreme Court on Monday, Sep 4: *SC to hear pleas challenging abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution.

*SC to hear a plea seeking assessment of carrying capacity and master plans for the Indian Himalayan Region spanning 13 states and union territories.

*SC to hear a plea seeking direction for enacting well-defined laws/rules to ensure adherence to fundamental duties as enshrined in the Constitution.

*SC to hear pleas relating to homebuyers of Unitech Ltd.

*SC to hear pleas pertaining to coal block allocation cases. PTI ABA ABA ANB ANB