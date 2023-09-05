Important cases listed in Supreme Court on Sep 5

Important cases listed in the Supreme Court on Tuesday, Sep 5: * SC to hear pleas challenging abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution.

Advertisment

* SC to hear plea of former JNU student Umar Khalid challenging Delhi HC order refusing him bail in a UAPA case related to the alleged conspiracy behind the riots here in February 2020.

* SC to hear plea by state of Uttar Pradesh challenging Allahabad HC order granting bail to Maulana Kaleem Siddiqui, who was arrested in September 2021 for allegedly running a religious conversion syndicate.

* SC to hear plea alleging rising assault on doctors and seeking framing of guidelines for their protection across the country.

* SC to hear suo motu matter regarding proper treatment of Covid-19 patients and dignified handling of dead bodies in hospitals. PTI ABA ABA NSD NSD