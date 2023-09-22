Important cases listed in Supreme Court on September 22

Important cases listed in the Supreme Court on Friday, September 22: * SC to pronounce order on plea seeking ban on firecrackers. * SC to hear plea seeking direction to high courts to continue with hybrid mode of hearings to enable lawyers and litigants to appear through video-conferencing.

* SC to hear suo motu (on its own) PIL on the issue of "Proper treatment of COVID-19 patients and dignified handling of dead bodies".

* SC to hear PIL seeking grant of financial aid for members of bar affected by COVID-19. PTI SJK RC