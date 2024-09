Important cases listed in the Supreme Court on Tuesday, September 24: * SC to hear student activist Sharjeel Imam's bail plea in a UAPA case linked to the alleged larger conspiracy behind the 2020 communal riots here.

* SC to hear contempt plea against DDA vice chairman over felling of trees.

* SC to hear plea by Karnataka Dy CM D K Shivakumar in DA case.

* SC to hear pleas against hate speeches.