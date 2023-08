Important cases listed in the Supreme Court on Thursday, August 3: * SC to hear pleas challenging abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution that accorded special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

* SC to hear PILs of journalist B G Verghese and lyricist Javed Akhtar seeking a direction for a probe by an independent agency or the CBI into Gujarat encounter cases.