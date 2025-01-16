Important cases listed in Supreme Court on Thursday, Jan 16:

Important cases listed in the Supreme Court on Thursday, Jan 16: * SC to hear pleas related to coal scam.

* SC to hear a plea of Sanjay Chandra, former promoter of real estate firm Unitech Ltd, in a criminal case.

* SC to hear pleas including the one filed by Aisha Noori, sister of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad, seeking independent probe into the murder of Ahmed in judicial custody.

* SC to hear a plea of life convict Abdul Raheman Dhantiya in 2002 Godhra train burning case. PTI SJK RHL